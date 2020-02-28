Trade Desk (TTD) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Trade Desk (TTD) today and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $269.57 average price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $11.29B and has a P/E ratio of 122.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.