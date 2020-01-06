Trade Desk (TTD) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk (TTD) on January 2 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.23, close to its 52-week high of $289.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $289.51 and a one-year low of $118.66. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.