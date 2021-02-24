Trade Desk (TTD) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $775.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 81.3% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $918.50, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $950.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $972.80 and a one-year low of $136.00. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 778.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Read More on TTD: