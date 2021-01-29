Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Hold, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.57, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $160.83 and a one-year low of $63.89. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.