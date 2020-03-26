Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on March 23, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.38, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Tractor Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.