Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.83, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $10.2B and has a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.