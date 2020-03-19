Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.25, a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.25 and a one-year low of $63.89. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.