Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 78.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.17, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Tractor Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.19 billion and had a net profit of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.