TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Receives a Buy from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRACON Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 171.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 183.2K.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.