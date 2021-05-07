TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and H.C. Wainwright gave TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to TRACON Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, implying a 151.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 305.4K.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.