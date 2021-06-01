TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group gave TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 49.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals with a $15.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 218.3K.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.