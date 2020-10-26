TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.73.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 49.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.