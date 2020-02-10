TPI Composites (TPIC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and JMP Securities gave TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.46.

Moore has an average return of 11.6% when recommending TPI Composites.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #476 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TPI Composites with a $28.25 average price target, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on TPI Composites’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.85 million.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).