TPI Composites (TPIC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and UBS gave TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kenneth Herbert initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TPI Composites today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TPI Composites with a $26.00 average price target, implying an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.19 and a one-year low of $9.19. Currently, TPI Composites has an average volume of 642.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.