TPI Composites (TPIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites (TPIC), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

TPI Composites has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.91, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TPI Composites’ market cap is currently $1.77B and has a P/E ratio of -79.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.44.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.