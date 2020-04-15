TPI Composites (TPIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites (TPIC) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

TPI Composites has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.38, implying a 96.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

Based on TPI Composites’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $422 million and GAAP net loss of $861K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $290 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.85 million.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.