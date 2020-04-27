TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and JMP Securities gave TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Buy rating on TPG Specialty Lending today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 38.5% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TPG Specialty Lending with a $19.58 average price target, implying a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $11.25. Currently, TPG Specialty Lending has an average volume of 701.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLX in relation to earlier this year.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

