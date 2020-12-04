Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on June 17, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Tpg Re Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on Tpg Re Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.09 million and net profit of $38.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.69 million and had a net profit of $33.03 million.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.