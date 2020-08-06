Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Tpg Re Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Tpg Re Finance has an average volume of 1.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.