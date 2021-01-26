Townsquare Media (TSQ) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Howard Kim- January 26, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Townsquare Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Townsquare Media’s market cap is currently $166.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts