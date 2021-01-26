Townsquare Media (TSQ) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Townsquare Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Townsquare Media’s market cap is currently $166.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.