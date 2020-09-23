Townsquare Media (TSQ) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 34.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Gray Television.

Townsquare Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Townsquare Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.06 million and GAAP net loss of $27.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a net profit of $9.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.