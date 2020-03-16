Townsquare Media (TSQ) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Townsquare Media with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Townsquare Media has an average volume of 35.41K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.