Townsquare Media (TSQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barrington and Guggenheim gave Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Noble Financial. Analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.8% and a 28.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Gray Television, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Townsquare Media with a $10.33 average price target, which is a 137.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $3.66. Currently, Townsquare Media has an average volume of 35.82K.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.