Townsquare Media (TSQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.47, close to its 52-week high of $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Townsquare Media has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, which is a 71.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.25 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Townsquare Media has an average volume of 76.84K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.