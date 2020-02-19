Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tower Semiconductor with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.80 and a one-year low of $14.46. Currently, Tower Semiconductor has an average volume of 330K.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the manufacture of integrated circuits. the firm operates through the TowerJazz brand. Its process platforms include SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electromechanical systems.

