Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tower Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Tower Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $2B and has a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the manufacture of integrated circuits. the firm operates through the TowerJazz brand. Its process platforms include SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electromechanical systems. It also provides design enablement, transfer optimization, and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

