Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF), with a price target of p135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 41.4% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Touchstone Exploration with a $1.85 average price target, which is a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

Based on Touchstone Exploration’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.76 million and GAAP net loss of $2.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $833K.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.