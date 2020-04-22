Total SA (TOT) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT), with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6347 out of 6484 analysts.

Total SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.48, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Total SA’s market cap is currently $83.71B and has a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer. The company operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment develops downstream gas and low carbon electricity as well as the energy efficiency businesses. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining, base petrochemicals, polymer derivatives, the transformation of biomass and the transformation of elastomers. This segment also includes the activities of Trading and Shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes worldwide supply and marketing activities of oil products and services. Total was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

