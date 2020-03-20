Total SA (TOT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT) yesterday and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76, close to its 52-week low of $22.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $58.00 average price target, representing a 144.8% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Total SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer.

