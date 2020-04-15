Total SA (TOT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6260 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.38, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.00 and a one-year low of $22.13. Currently, Total SA has an average volume of 3.6M.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer. The company operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment develops downstream gas and low carbon electricity as well as the energy efficiency businesses. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining, base petrochemicals, polymer derivatives, the transformation of biomass and the transformation of elastomers. This segment also includes the activities of Trading and Shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes worldwide supply and marketing activities of oil products and services. Total was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

