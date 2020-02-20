Total SA (TOT): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT), with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.83, close to its 52-week low of $47.72.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.92.

Based on Total SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

