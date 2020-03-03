Total SA (TOT) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Anders Holte from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT), with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Holte is ranked #4803 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Total SA’s market cap is currently $114.9B and has a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TOT: