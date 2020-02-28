Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Robert Sedran from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), with a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.00, close to its 52-week low of $51.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $58.39 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$75.00 price target.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s market cap is currently $94.25B and has a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.