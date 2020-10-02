Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on October 8, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), with a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.54.

Toronto Dominion Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.09, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$79.00 price target.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.58 billion and net profit of $2.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.42 billion and had a net profit of $3.25 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.