Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) yesterday and set a price target of C$78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.00, close to its 52-week low of $51.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Toronto Dominion Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.39, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$79.00 price target.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s market cap is currently $94.25B and has a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.