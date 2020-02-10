Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) on February 5 and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 45.1% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.91.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.4 million.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.