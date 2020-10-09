Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on February 25, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.35.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 75.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Bear Creek Mining, and Artemis Gold.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.76, representing a 69.3% upside. In a report issued on April 24, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a net profit of $10 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TORXF in relation to earlier this year.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.