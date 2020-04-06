TopBuild (BLD) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on TopBuild (BLD) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TopBuild with a $111.67 average price target.

TopBuild’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.14.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S. The Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its Service Partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.