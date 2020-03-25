TopBuild (BLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild (BLD), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

TopBuild has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.33.

The company has a one-year high of $125.66 and a one-year low of $54.83. Currently, TopBuild has an average volume of 378.5K.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S. The Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its Service Partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.