Top Ships (TOPS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Top Ships (TOPS) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Top Ships is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.10 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Top Ships has an average volume of 643.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.