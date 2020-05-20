TomTom (TMOAF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

TomTom (TMOAF) received a Hold rating and a EUR10.25 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Olofsen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.85, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TomTom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.57.

Based on TomTom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and GAAP net loss of $62.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a net profit of $3.29 million.

TomTom NV engages in the design, development, and sale of navigation and mapping products, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer-operate. The Automotive segment sells location-based application components to the automotive customers, such as original equipment manufacturers and tier one head unit vendors. The Enterprise segment serves the non-automotive customers. The Telematics segment provides telematics services and related products to fleet owners including sale and rental of hardware products associated with the services. The Consumer-operate segment offers smart consumer electronics devices in the drive and sports categories, such as portable navigation devices and sports watches. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.