TomTom (TMOAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on TomTom (TMOAF) on July 17 and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ams AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TomTom is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR10.25 price target.

Based on TomTom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and GAAP net loss of $62.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a net profit of $742 million.

TomTom NV engages in the design, development, and sale of navigation and mapping products, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer-operate. The Automotive segment sells location-based application components to the automotive customers, such as original equipment manufacturers and tier one head unit vendors. The Enterprise segment serves the non-automotive customers. The Telematics segment provides telematics services and related products to fleet owners including sale and rental of hardware products associated with the services. The Consumer-operate segment offers smart consumer electronics devices in the drive and sports categories, such as portable navigation devices and sports watches. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.