Toll Brothers (TOL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers (TOL), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59, close to its 52-week low of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Toll Brothers with a $37.07 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.31 and a one-year low of $15.32. Currently, Toll Brothers has an average volume of 2.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Christine Garvey, a Director at TOL sold 16,954 shares for a total of $691,045.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living.