Toll Brothers (TOL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Toll Brothers (TOL) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Toll Brothers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.21, implying a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Toll Brothers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $311 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, Carl Marbach, a Director at TOL sold 17,000 shares for a total of $671,330.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the Traditional Home Building and City Living segments.