Toll Brothers (TOL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers (TOL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.23, close to its 52-week high of $56.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toll Brothers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Toll Brothers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion and net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a net profit of $202 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.