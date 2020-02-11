TMX Group (TMXXF) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group (TMXXF) today and set a price target of C$125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.05, equals to its 52-week high of $94.05.

Ryding has an average return of 17.9% when recommending TMX Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryding is ranked #536 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TMX Group with a $98.28 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$127.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TMX Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.85 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The company provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community.