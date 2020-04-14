TMX Group (TMXXF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on TMX Group (TMXXF), with a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMX Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.25.

Based on TMX Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $203 million and net profit of $47.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a net profit of $69.8 million.

TMX Group is an integrated, multiasset class exchange group based in Canada with global exposure and services offered to the international financial community. TMX Group’s businesses operate cash and derivatives markets for equities, fixed income, and energy, among other asset classes. The company also provides clearing facilities, data products, and other related services. The company’s strategy has sought for greater operational cohesiveness to its collection of businesses. It is organized into the following business units: capital markets, derivatives and energy markets, market insights, and market solutions. The company relies heavily on trading and clearing revenue to drive its business.