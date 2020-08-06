TMX Group (TMXXF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group (TMXXF), with a price target of C$150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.31, close to its 52-week high of $105.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

TMX Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.92, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $63.08. Currently, TMX Group has an average volume of 2,701.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMXXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TMX Group is an integrated, multiasset class exchange group based in Canada with global exposure and services offered to the international financial community. TMX Group’s businesses operate cash and derivatives markets for equities, fixed income, and energy, among other asset classes. The company also provides clearing facilities, data products, and other related services. The company’s strategy has sought for greater operational cohesiveness to its collection of businesses. It is organized into the following business units: capital markets, derivatives and energy markets, market insights, and market solutions. The company relies heavily on trading and clearing revenue to drive its business.