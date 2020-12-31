TMAC Resources (TMMFF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

TMAC Resources (TMMFF) received a Hold rating and a C$1.75 price target from National Bank analyst National Bank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.18, implying a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, TMAC Resources has an average volume of 24.26K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.