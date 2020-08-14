TMAC Resources (TMMFF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Hold rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Argonaut Gold, and Marathon Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.32.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.38 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, TMAC Resources has an average volume of 14.41K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.